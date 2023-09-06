Flirting Your Way through Faerûn: Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5

Baldur’s Gate 3, a beloved computer role-playing game (CRPG), has made its long-awaited debut on consoles, including the PlayStation 5. Larian Studios, the developer known for its successful console ports of Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel, has once again proven its expertise in adapting complex CRPG mechanics for gamepads.

The PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 seamlessly converts the immersive gameplay experience from PC to console. The use of radial menus in place of hotbars and the addition of convenient features, such as the ability to search multiple objects simultaneously, enhance the gameplay experience. Larian Studios has also implemented a save sync feature, allowing players to continue their progress from the PC version by linking their Larian account and PlayStation and PC credentials.

While there may be some technical issues, such as dropped voice lines and graphical glitches, they are relatively minor and do not significantly impact gameplay. The sheer size and complexity of Baldur’s Gate 3 is impressive, and the occasional bugs can even be seen as charming features rather than hindrances.

Playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on a large TV screen can slightly affect the game’s scale and camera control. Exploring with a zoomed-in camera can offer a unique third-person perspective, but it may prove impractical at times. Maintaining an optimal viewing angle to capture both the details of your characters and the unfolding world events can be challenging.

Despite these minor quirks, the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers an immersive and engaging experience. Whether you choose to continue your previous playthrough or embark on a new adventure with a different character, the console port provides an excellent opportunity to revisit Faerûn from the comfort of your living room.

Source: The Verge