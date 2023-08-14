Can Baldur’s Gate 3 live up to the hype?

Since its release on August 3rd, Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained a devoted following, making it the tenth highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic. This is quite an achievement, considering it is not just a monthly or yearly ranking, but a ranking of all time. But really, should we be surprised?

As we look at the top nine games that have surpassed Baldur’s Gate 3 in rankings, we see a mix of classic and contemporary titles from the late 1990s to the 2010s. Some notable titles include The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, and GTA 4. Each of these games has its own unique qualities that have captured the hearts of many fans.

Further down the list, there are more recent titles like Red Dead Redemption. This game, known for its compelling story and unexpected twists, holds the eighth spot on the list. Just slightly above Baldur’s Gate 3 is GTA 5, with both games receiving a Metascore of 97. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a higher user score of 9.1 compared to GTA 5’s 7.9.

It’s worth noting that the lower ranking of Baldur’s Gate 3 could be attributed to the number of user reviews. Since GTA 5 has been out longer and has reached a wider audience, it is likely to have more reviews. But with the upcoming release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation, these rankings could shift.

If you are eager to experience the enchanting world of Baldur’s Gate 3, the game is currently available on PC and will be released on PlayStation on September 6th.