Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives Major Post-Launch Patch, Fixes Various Issues

The highly anticipated role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 has received its first major post-launch patch on PC. The patch, known as Hotfix 2 or version 4.1.1.3630146, addresses several issues that players have encountered since the game’s release.

During its time in Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 provided players with a glimpse of the world being built by developer Larian Studios. Now that the full game has been released, Larian has had the opportunity to identify and fix numerous bugs and problems.

One of the notable highlights from the patch notes is the resolution of genitalia and underwear-related issues. Specifically, the patch fixes instances where male characters’ genitals were clipping through certain clothing and where male gnome sorcerers were missing their underwear.

Githyanki clothing, which features metal chestplates and connected belts, can now be enjoyed without the worry of body parts poking through. Additionally, a specific incident involving a gnome sorcerer’s robe turning into a parachute has been addressed.

The patch also includes fixes for over 200 crashes, blockers, and other bugs. One noteworthy fix is the elimination of pauses and long silences in over 200 dialogues.

Larian Studios continues to work diligently to address any remaining bugs and issues in Baldur’s Gate 3. The game has gained significant popularity, quickly becoming one of the most played games on Steam.

The patch notes for Hotfix 2 include fixes for crashes and blockers, multiplayer issues, gameplay improvements, UI enhancements, engine fixes, and cinematic adjustments. Several camera, animation, and dialogue-related issues have been resolved.

Players can now experience a smoother and more immersive gameplay experience in Baldur’s Gate 3 with the release of this major post-launch patch.