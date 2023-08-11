Baldur’s Gate 3: The Underrated Narrator

Baldur’s Gate 3 boasts impressive companion characters, all skillfully voiced throughout the game, which greatly enhances the immersive experience. However, one character that often goes unnoticed is the narrator, who serves as the Dungeon Master and guides the story with engaging second-person narration. The delivery of the narration is far from bland and injects plenty of personality into the game.

Voice actor Amelia Tyler, known for her work in games such as Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Pathfinder: Kingmaker, has showcased some hilarious outtakes from her performance as the narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3 on her YouTube channel. These outtakes demonstrate that narrating the game is perhaps her best role yet.

In the videos, Tyler’s weariness becomes increasingly apparent as she jokingly remarks, “We’re all flagging, love, it’s 4:58.” It’s unclear whether she means 4:58 am or pm. She then humorously complains about being ignored by the other actors, sarcastically stating, “Nobody talks to me, nobody ever talks to me. I’m only the fucking Dungeon Master, it’s fine, it’s fine. You all just have conversations with each other. Mo-cap bastards. I’m just here, in a booth losing my shit.” These outtakes, along with two others, showcase Tyler’s amusingly unhinged performance.

Amelia Tyler is not the only actor from Baldur’s Gate 3 who has been sharing insights. The voice actor for Lae’zel has answered fan questions on TikTok, discussing the development of the character and the recording process. Additionally, Alex Jordan, who contributed to the game by providing the sexy sounds, has been streaming his own playthrough on Twitch.

It is worth noting that Larian has mentioned the challenges of creating an expansion for Baldur’s Gate 3 due to the rules of D&D. Nevertheless, we can expect our Baldur’s Gate 3 review to be available soon.