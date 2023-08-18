Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk Build Deals Massive Damage

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a challenging combat experience, and for players who enjoy minmaxing, there is an opportunity to create powerful character builds. One player has devised a Monk build that can deal not just tens, but hundreds of points of damage to enemies.

The build, originally shared by Reddit user OrkoTheMage and reported by PC Gamer, utilizes a specific multiclass configuration and a pair of magic items. By combining unarmed strikes and the Monk’s flurry of blows technique, this build can deliver triple-digit damage across multiple attacks.

To achieve this, players are recommended to use the Vest of Soul Rejuvenation, Mask of Soul Perception, the Deathstalker Mantle, and the Helldusk Gloves. These items, along with bonus actions from feats and gear, effectively stack the damage output to deliver eight attacks, each averaging around 30 damage. This results in a potential 240 points of damage per turn, with the possibility of dealing up to 340 points.

This Monk build is just one example of the impressive character builds players have created in Baldur’s Gate 3. Other players have found ways to combine abilities from different classes, such as Druids teaming up with Wizards to unleash devastating attacks, dealing as much as 1,000 points of damage.

If combat-focused builds are not your preference, there are also achievements in Baldur’s Gate 3 for speedrunning romantic encounters, showcasing the diverse playstyles available in the game. Overall, players have found creative ways to maximize their characters’ potential and create memorable gameplay experiences in Balduur’s Gate 3.