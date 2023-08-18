CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk Build Deals Massive Damage

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk Build Deals Massive Damage

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a challenging combat experience, and for players who enjoy minmaxing, there is an opportunity to create powerful character builds. One player has devised a Monk build that can deal not just tens, but hundreds of points of damage to enemies.

The build, originally shared by Reddit user OrkoTheMage and reported by PC Gamer, utilizes a specific multiclass configuration and a pair of magic items. By combining unarmed strikes and the Monk’s flurry of blows technique, this build can deliver triple-digit damage across multiple attacks.

To achieve this, players are recommended to use the Vest of Soul Rejuvenation, Mask of Soul Perception, the Deathstalker Mantle, and the Helldusk Gloves. These items, along with bonus actions from feats and gear, effectively stack the damage output to deliver eight attacks, each averaging around 30 damage. This results in a potential 240 points of damage per turn, with the possibility of dealing up to 340 points.

This Monk build is just one example of the impressive character builds players have created in Baldur’s Gate 3. Other players have found ways to combine abilities from different classes, such as Druids teaming up with Wizards to unleash devastating attacks, dealing as much as 1,000 points of damage.

If combat-focused builds are not your preference, there are also achievements in Baldur’s Gate 3 for speedrunning romantic encounters, showcasing the diverse playstyles available in the game. Overall, players have found creative ways to maximize their characters’ potential and create memorable gameplay experiences in Balduur’s Gate 3.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Apple Rumored to Release Redesigned Apple Watch X and iPhone SE

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Xbox 360 Store to Close in 2024, Resulting in Delisting of Digital-Only Games

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Samsung Display Working on Bezel-Free Display for Future Smartphones

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Rise of Smart Fashion: How Wearable AI is Shaping the Textile Industry in the Asia-Pacific

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Rumored to Release Redesigned Apple Watch X and iPhone SE

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The Emergence of High-Paying AI Jobs in Various Industries

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

SpaceX Expands Rideshare Program to Meet Demand for Mid-Inclination Orbits

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments