Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Allow Players to Play as Skeletons

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Allow Players to Play as Skeletons

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become even more exciting for players with the introduction of mods that allow them to play as skeletons. These mods, created by user ‘NellsRelo’, give the skeleton race additional features and the ability to choose any class in the game.

For those familiar with Larian’s previous game, Divinity Original Sin 2, the custom skeleton race in Baldur’s Gate 3 bears some resemblance to the Undead option in that game. However, unlike in Divinity Original Sin 2, players don’t have to hide their bones to pass as a human-like character.

According to NellsRelo, playing as a skeleton in Baldur’s Gate 3 comes with several advantages. Skeleton characters have a +1 Constitution bonus, Darkvision, Immunity to Poison damage, and a special ability called Skeleton Finger, allowing them to pick locks once per short rest.

Although the mod has some known issues, like clothing not working on the skeleton and the skeleton finger ability being broken, it is expected that these will be fixed as the mod is further developed. It should be noted that this mod was originally released during the early access phase of Baldur’s Gate 3, so adjustments are to be expected in the full game release.

One interesting feature of the mod is the option to choose between a Sturdy or Dextrous Skeleton as a subrace. Sturdy skeletons gain scraps of armor, an extra point in Constitution and Charisma, while Dextrous skeletons have no armor but gain two extra Dexterity points.

Playing as a skeleton in Baldur’s Gate 3 opens up unique gameplay possibilities. Imagine a skeleton bard using their own bones to play the lute and perform sleight-of-hand tricks. This mod offers a fresh and exciting way to experience the game.

For more information on Baldur’s Gate 3, including its length and the trait system, be sure to explore further.

