Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Offers Fast XP for Easier Leveling

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become incredibly popular due to its vast and immersive Dungeons & Dragons-style world. The game offers players an abundance of content to explore, with interesting characters to meet and thrilling battles to conquer. However, leveling up and progressing can be challenging, which is where a new mod comes in to help.

For fans of Dungeons & Dragons, leveling up in Baldur’s Gate 3 may prove difficult. While the tabletop RPG has a maximum level of 20, the game only allows players to reach level 12. This may seem limiting to those familiar with D&D’s expansive level range. Regardless of the class you choose in Baldur’s Gate 3, it takes a considerable amount of time to level up.

Fortunately, a mod called ‘Fast XP’ offers a solution for those who are impatient to unlock new skills. Created by Nexus content creator ‘Malcroix’, this mod doubles the experience gained while playing, allowing players to reach level 6 quickly. This option allows players to skip early leveling after leaving the Nautiloid ship, particularly useful for those who have already played through the early access and want to progress faster.

The mod does not affect the game’s balance outside of reaching level 6 faster. According to Malcroix, it is not considered a cheat but rather a tool to expedite the Prologue and Act I for experienced players who want to delve into the new content.

Additionally, the mod offers another option to permanently increase experience gain by halving the XP requirements for every level. Players can choose to activate both options if desired.

For players who are truly immersed in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are helpful guides available to aid in their adventuring journey. These guides include an overview of quests in the game and recommendations for the best companions to have in your party.

With the ‘Fast XP’ mod and these handy guides, players can enhance their Baldur’s Gate 3 experience and progress through the game more efficiently.