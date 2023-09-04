A New Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Introduces Dozens of New Races

A new mod for Baldur’s Gate 3, called Dungeons & Souls’ Fantastical Multiverse, allows players to create characters using over 50 additional races. These races include a mix of homebrew creations, races from sourcebooks released for Dungeons & Dragons’ Fifth Edition (the basis for Baldur’s Gate 3), and updates based on playtest materials for an upcoming major update to D&D’s Player’s Handbook.

The mod features updates to classic D&D races such as elves, tieflings, dwarves, gnomes, orcs, and dragonborn. These updates use the subraces from the latest Unearthed Arcana, allowing players to test out in-development versions of rules that may be included in future RPG books.

In addition to the revised D&D races, the mod also includes species seen in Baldur’s Gate 3 that players can’t choose as playable characters. One example is the Githyanki. Overall, the mod includes almost 40 new or revised D&D races, incorporating content from last year’s D&D book Monsters of the Multiverse.

The mod ensures that the revised D&D races maintain their racial tags from the original Baldur’s Gate 3, enabling other characters in the game to interact with them in the same way they do with the standard character options.

A notable feature of the mod is the inclusion of playable races from Final Fantasy XIV, including the Hyur, Elezen, Roegadyn, and Garlean characters. According to Dungeons & Souls, these races are just the beginning, as they plan to add every race from Final Fantasy XIV in the future.

The creators of the mod, Dungeon & Souls, explain that their goal is to prevent any D&D races from falling behind updates in the source material. They also express their intention to introduce additional races, such as birdfolk aarakocra, catpeople tabaxi, and gnolls based on D&D’s rival tabletop RPG, Pathfinder, which has had its own CRPG adaptations.

This mod expands the character creation options for players, allowing them to explore a wider range of races and immerse themselves in the richly diverse world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

