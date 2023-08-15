The Ability to Change Character Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Coming Soon

Larian, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has announced that they are working on a feature that will allow players to customize their character’s appearance after the initial creation stage. Currently, once you have created your character, there is no way to modify their look unless you start the game again.

This news will be a relief to players who have spent time meticulously crafting their character’s face, only to later realize that they are not satisfied with their design choices. The lack of customization options beyond the character creation stage has been a cause of frustration for many players.

The confirmation of the upcoming editing feature was made by Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian, in response to a player’s request to change their in-game appearance. Douse assured players that “things are being cooked,” indicating that the feature is in development.

Since the game’s release, Larian has been actively addressing bugs through multiple hotfixes. These hotfixes have resolved issues such as corrupted save files that became too large. It is uncertain whether the appearance customization feature will be introduced through a hotfix or as part of a major upcoming patch.

Following the game’s release, Larian shared some interesting statistics about the players. It was revealed that players collectively spent a whopping 88 years in the character creation stage. Additionally, almost 10 percent of players took at least an hour to create their characters. Surprisingly, 368 players managed to complete Baldur’s Gate 3 within the first weekend.

With the introduction of the upcoming editing feature, players will no longer be stuck with their initial character design choices and will have the freedom to modify their appearance as desired.