Baldur’s Gate 3: Will There Be an Expansion?

The recently released Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm. With its massive RPG gameplay and high replay value, players have been hooked on the choices and adventures offered by the game. However, there has been speculation about whether an expansion will be released in the future.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, revealed that the team has not started working on an expansion. While the game currently caps at level 12, Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) supports level 20 characters, leaving room for a potential expansion. However, Vincke explained that continuing the adventure with high-level characters would be challenging.

According to Vincke, high-level DnD characters possess godlike powers, making it difficult to design appropriate antagonists for the game. The spells and abilities available to these characters are incredibly powerful, such as the ability to see the future or instantly kill enemies with less than 100HP. Developing content for high-level adventures would require significant time and effort, making it more than just a simple expansion.

Another hurdle Larian Studios faces is the multitude of choices and endings in Baldur’s Gate 3. Building a follow-up expansion would require taking into account the various permutations and outcomes from a finished campaign. Vincke acknowledged that this complexity would further delay the release of an expansion.

Vincke emphasized the importance of maintaining creative freedom and ensuring that any expansion released is of high quality. Rushing to announce an expansion prematurely could result in a subpar product that the studio does not fully believe in.

While there are currently no concrete plans for a Baldur’s Gate 3 expansion, there remains a possibility in the future. However, players should not expect any announcements or immediate releases. Larian Studios aims to deliver the best possible experience for players and will only announce an expansion when they are ready.