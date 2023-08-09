Larian Studios is celebrating the success of Baldur’s Gate 3’s recent launch on PC. The game, released last Friday, surpassed records and defied expectations. The buzz around the game was heightened by a particular scene involving the druid Halsin transforming into a bear. The scene went viral, reaching even the 17-year-old son’s friends of Larian’s founder, CEO, and game director, Swen Vincke.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Vincke explained Larian’s intentions behind choosing the specific frames for the trailer. The aim was to create a scene that would generate buzz and showcase the game’s cinematic elements and depth of character. Vincke emphasized that while the scene alluded to explicit content, nothing graphic was actually depicted, and the intention was to create humor.

Vincke highlighted the significance of emotions in storytelling, stating that by showing more depth and engaging cinematics, fantasy and romance can be intertwined to create better storytelling experiences. He mentioned that players can make critical choices that may not align with their romantic partner’s best interests, resulting in dramatic moments that evoke strong emotions.

PC Gamer, in an act of investigative journalism, confirmed Vincke’s claims about the existence of “horny bears” in the world. Vincke expressed his enthusiasm for incorporating human emotions into the game, believing that it enhances the overall storytelling experience.

