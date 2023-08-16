Baldur’s Gate 3 Lone Wolf Mods Allow for Solo Adventures

If you prefer to play Baldur’s Gate 3 as a solo adventure or are tired of having companions follow you, modders have created a solution. Inspired by the “Lone Wolf” mode from Divinity: Original Sin 2, these mods offer a true solo experience in the game.

The Lone Wolf mods provide adjustments to balance the lack of companions. For example, the Lone Wolf Mode by fenix, also known as sp8cemonkey83, grants characters an extra action during combat rounds, more frequent use of weapon actions, a 30% boost to hit points, an expanded carrying capacity, and a bonus to d20 rolls.

This mod is designed for co-op playthroughs, but it can technically be used with a full party for a more forgiving experience. Another mod created by Mordread256 offers buffs specifically tailored for a solo character, such as doubling experience received, increasing carrying capacity, and granting an extra feat at second level.

However, it is important to note that installing Mordread256’s mod requires a fresh save to avoid bugs, and characters should not exceed level 12 to prevent potential issues.

Both mods acknowledge that there may be limitations with completing certain side quests or engaging in certain activities if you choose to play with only one character.

These Lone Wolf mods are just a few among many mods that have been developed for Baldur’s Gate 3 since its release. The game’s developers, Larian Studios, have also hinted at introducing player-requested features and addressing various fixes and tweaks in future patches.

With the modding community continuously creating new content, players can expect even more enhancements and modifications to enhance their gaming experience in Baldur’s Gate 3.