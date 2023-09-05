Why Are There So Many Decapitated Bodies in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you may have noticed an abundance of bodies without heads. This is not due to faulty necks among the inhabitants, but rather a clever solution by the developer, Larian Studios. The presence of decapitated bodies is a result of the implementation of the spell “Speak with Dead” in the game.

The spell allows players to communicate with corpses, posing a significant challenge for the writers. Not only did they have to write dialogue for the living characters, but also for the deceased ones. With the limitation of asking only five questions per corpse, the task of providing sufficient answers became overwhelming in a war-torn world teeming with dead bodies.

To alleviate this burden, Larian Studios opted for a gruesome yet practical solution: cutting off the heads of the corpses. By specifying that players could only speak to “any dead that still has their head,” the developers were able to streamline the process and reduce the amount of dialogue needed.

In an interview with Wizards of the Coast, CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, briefly touched on their next project without revealing many details. However, he hinted at his enduring interest in both sci-fi and fantasy genres. This leads to speculation that their next game might be based on an existing fictional property, potentially in the realm of science fiction.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to captivate players with its rich storytelling and gameplay, the future holds excitement as Larian Studios embarks on their next adventure. As of now, the specifics remain a mystery, but fans eagerly await what awaits them in the world of Larian Studios.

Definitions:

– “Speak with Dead” spell: A spell in the Dungeons & Dragons game system that allows players to communicate with dead bodies.

– Larian Studios: The developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, known for their work on the Divinity: Original Sin series.

