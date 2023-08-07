Baldur’s Gate 3: Exploring Pacifist and Murderous Routes

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing game (RPG) that offers players the choice to approach conflicts with either pacifism or violence. In this game, the player controls a gnome Druid named Oneida, who is designed with pacifist tendencies. He values nature, nurtures others, and believes in resolving conflicts through peaceful means rather than resorting to violence.

An example of Oneida’s pacifist approach is when he intervenes to prevent the tiefling Arka from killing the innocent goblin Sazza. Despite his persuasive abilities, Oneida fails to convince Arka to lower her weapon. However, he and his party choose to use nonlethal attacks during the ensuing fight, leaving their enemies unconscious but alive. This demonstrates Oneida’s commitment to his moral compass even in a violent and chaotic world.

On the other hand, players also have the option to take a more murderous approach in the game. They can choose to indiscriminately kill anyone who poses a threat or causes them trouble. This path allows for the accumulation of experience points and loot from slain enemies. Oneida’s party, however, lacks charm and persuasive abilities, making their interactions with non-player characters limited.

In terms of character class, Oneida is a Druid multiclassed as a Barbarian. He can transform into various animal shapes but loses the ability to communicate with others while in these forms. Despite this limitation, he does not hesitate to engage in combat and eliminate his enemies.

Players can also encounter frustrating characters like Kagha, the leader of the Druid Grove, who may be motivated by self-interest. Here, players may choose to prioritize the lives of other characters over Kagha’s and earn rewards from eliminating her and her friends.

In summary, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players the opportunity to explore both pacifist and murderous routes. Oneida’s story exemplifies the pacifist approach, while players can opt for a more violent and aggressive playstyle. The choices made by players shape the narrative and outcome of the game, providing an immersive and personalized gaming experience.