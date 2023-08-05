Larian Studios Includes Option to Hide Explicit Scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Co-op Play

In the highly anticipated game Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several explicit scenes, ranging from typical relationships between humanoid characters to more unconventional encounters like the druid bear sex scene. However, if you are playing a cooperative campaign with friends, you may not want them to witness your avatar’s intimate moments with other party members. Fortunately, Larian Studios has thoughtfully included an option to hide these scenes from co-op friends.

This setting is enabled by default and can be found in the Gameplay tab of the options menu. Under “User Options,” there is a toggle for “Share Private Moments.” The description explains that certain scenes are private by default, meaning that in multiplayer, other players cannot witness these moments. If you choose to disable this option, you can toggle the privacy setting for each dialogue individually. Enabling the option means that all scenes will be public, allowing other players to listen in on your private moments and dreams.

This feature allows players to keep their more intimate interactions away from prying eyes, whether they are engaging romantically or simply having a conversation. However, for those who prefer an open and immersive cooperative experience, the option to disable privacy is also available.

While playing through the game solo, privacy may not be a concern. However, in future co-op sessions, some players might appreciate the ability to share their character’s conversations with others, making the shared world more dynamic. It adds an element of role-playing and realism to the game. Additionally, the option to hide explicit scenes can ensure that certain moments remain private, such as the druid bear encounter.

