Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches on PS5 as Highest-Rated Game on the Platform

Baldur’s Gate 3, the critically acclaimed PC game by Larian Studios, has achieved similar success on the PlayStation 5. The PS5 version of the game launched today and is already the highest-rated game on the platform, according to review aggregation sites Metacritic and OpenCritic. It is important to note that only a limited number of reviews have been published thus far.

Based on nine reviews, Baldur’s Gate 3 has achieved a Metascore of 97, surpassing other highly acclaimed titles like Elden Ring (96) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (94). This makes it the highest-rated PS5 game of the year and also the top-rated game on Metacritic.

OpenCritic also ranks Baldur’s Gate 3 as the highest-rated PS5 game with a score of 96, ahead of Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök.

The PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was initially released on September 2 for Collector’s Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition players, with the general release happening today. Larian Studios has been actively working on fixing any issues on the PS5 version and released a hotfix on Monday, addressing graphical issues on HDR TVs, audio problems, and a crash related to the onscreen keyboard.

It is worth noting that the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been delayed and will be released later this year. Unfortunately, split-screen co-op will no longer be included as a feature on the Xbox Series S.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3’s success on the PlayStation 5 reflects its continued popularity and the positive reception it has received from critics. With its high ratings and ongoing support from the developers, the game is likely to attract a large player base on the PS5 platform.

