Baldur’s Gate 3 Sees Massive Player Engagement and Tops Steam Charts

Over its launch weekend, Baldur’s Gate 3 saw an impressive total of 1,225 years logged by players, with 368 players successfully completing the epic RPG. With such remarkable numbers, the game has reached the top 10 list of all-time most concurrent players on Steam, accounting for 28% of player time on Sunday, August 6.

According to an official blog post from developer Larian, the post-breakdown reveals interesting player preferences during this time. While the game offers pre-determined origin characters, a staggering 93% of players chose to create their own custom characters. Among these, the most popular choice was a half-elf, closely followed by humans and elves, with the Githyanki being the least favored.

In terms of class, the most commonly chosen class was Paladin, followed by Sorcerer and Warlock. Surprisingly, the least popular class turned out to be Cleric.

The blog post also shares amusing statistical details, such as one NPC being shoved into a chasm for every concurrent player when the game reached its peak player count of approximately 815,000 on Sunday. Players have engaged with 1,400,000 corpses and encountered over 2,400,000 animals throughout the game.

In a (light) spoiler, it is revealed that 65.1% of players opted to save the druid’s grove, while 34.9% decided to burn it down. Romance options have also been a topic of interest, with Astarion rejecting nearly 100,000 players. Shadowheart emerged as the most popular romance choice, closely followed by Gale.

Furthermore, the blog post hints at an upcoming significant Patch 1, which will introduce various fixes and changes to the game. More information will be provided once the details are finalized. Additionally, PC fixes will be extended to the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3.

In other news, the localization company responsible for Baldur’s Gate 3 will address missing translators and incorporate them into the game credits.

