Baldur’s Gate 3 Enjoys Strong Start on Twitch and Steam

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly-anticipated new RPG by Larian Studios, has made an impressive debut on Twitch and Steam. The game was released in early access and quickly gained popularity, with a peak of 340,000 concurrent players on Steam and around 480,000 viewers on Twitch.

The surge in interest can be attributed in part to the news that players will have the option to romance a bear in the game. This unique feature propelled Baldur’s Gate 3 up Steam’s best-sellers list, making it one of the hottest releases of the summer. Larian Studios’ decision to move up the release date on PC also contributed to the game’s success.

It is important to note that these numbers are likely to increase further as the weekend approaches and more players have the opportunity to try the game. However, the demand for Baldur’s Gate 3 did put a strain on Steam, as the game could not be pre-loaded.

Players who have had the chance to experience Baldur’s Gate 3 have been sharing positive impressions. Many are pleased with the game’s faithful continuation of the Infinity Engine games and its high-quality visuals. While there are some minor bugs and criticisms of the combat system at lower levels, overall, players are enjoying the game.

As more launch data becomes available, we will continue to update this story. If you have managed to install Baldur’s Gate 3, be sure to check out our guides on the game’s races and subraces, classes and subclasses, and how to build a character. Baldur’s Gate 3 is off to an impressive start and is expected to garner even more attention in the coming days.