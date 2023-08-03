Baldur’s Gate 3 Officially Released

Tomorrow marks the release of the final version of Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated computer role-playing game based on the Dungeons & Dragons license. The game, which was initially launched in Early Access in 2020, has undergone significant development and improvements over the past year.

Baldur’s Gate is a well-known franchise in the gaming world, known for its classic computer role-playing games set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting. The original titles were incredibly popular and influential, inspiring many other games in the genre. The new release of Baldur’s Gate 3 pays homage to these classics with its isometric viewpoint and turn-based gameplay.

Despite its retro elements, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a modern game with high system requirements. Players will need a powerful gaming rig, including at least six CPU cores and a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU to enjoy the game at high settings. The game also requires 150 GB of storage on a solid-state drive.

In addition to PC support, Baldur’s Gate 3 is compatible with ultrawide resolutions. It also incorporates advanced features such as NVIDIA’s DLSS for upscaling, ensuring smooth performance for players with Turing or Ampere GPUs. The game will also be playable on Valve’s handheld Steam Deck, although performance may be limited.

The official release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam is priced at $60 USD. The game is also set to launch on the PlayStation 5 next month, with cross-save compatibility available for players who want to continue their progress across platforms. The new installment promises a wide range of player options, including diverse races, classes, and the ability to customize party members.

Whether you’re a casual role-playing gamer or a seasoned enthusiast, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an immersive and expansive experience. With its long-awaited release, fans of the franchise finally have the chance to dive into the world of Baldur’s Gate once again.