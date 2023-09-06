Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Obtain the Dawnmaster’s Crest

Since its release on September 6, Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained immense popularity as the third installment of the series developed and published by Larian Studios. This role-playing game (RPG) offers both single-player and cooperative multiplayer elements. However, players may find it challenging to locate certain important items that lead to more powerful weapons and abilities. One such crucial item is the Dawnmaster’s Crest, which many struggle to obtain. If you’re having difficulty finding it as well, don’t worry. This simple guide will assist you.

The Dawnmaster’s Crest is significant because it opens the path to acquiring one of the best maces in the game, the Blood of Lathander Mace. This formidable weapon possesses healing qualities and the ability to cast Sunbeam. Attaining the Dawnmaster’s Crest requires some effort, but it is not overly difficult.

To find the Dawnmaster’s Crest, you must embark on the Ceremonial Weapons side quest at the Rosymorn Monastery. This quest rewards you with the Dawnmaster’s Crest upon completion. Before starting the quest, you need to locate three ceremonial weapons and place them in an appealing room.

The Ceremonial Longsword is already in place, so you need to focus on finding the other three weapons. The Ceremonial Battleaxe can be found behind a locked enchanted door near the Guardian of Faith Spell. After reaching the stained glass room, head south until you encounter a large hole. Jump over it and head east to locate the door. Lockpick the door and defeat the Guardian of Faith to obtain the Ceremonial Battleaxe.

To find the Ceremonial Warhammer, make your way to the eagle’s nest on the roof of the Monastery. Exit the room and continue left until you see Knotted Roots, which you must climb to reach the roof. Battle the giant eagle on the roof to obtain the Ceremonial Warhammer.

The Rusty Mace is located below the floor where you obtained the Battleaxe. Descend from the roof and exit through the wooden door behind you. Proceed down the stairs, then head right. Break the barricade on the wall, revealing a hole. Enter the hole and find the Rusty Mace on the left side.

Returning to the stained glass room, place the weapons in their corresponding slots. Arrange the warhammer on the left side of the entrance, the mace on the right side, and the battleaxe at the back of the room. By correctly placing the weapons, you will obtain the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

Follow this guide, and you will successfully acquire the Dawnmaster’s Crest. Best of luck with your adventure!

