Baldur’s Gate 3: The Struggle Between Digital and Tabletop Role-Playing Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 has brought the popular tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) rule system to the digital realm. As a game master (GM) of a Pathfinder campaign, this presents a dilemma for me. I must choose between playing Baldur’s Gate 3 or dedicating time to worldbuilding for my ongoing campaign.

I am a “forever GM,” someone who runs games and builds worlds. While I enjoy being a TTRPG player, being a GM is my true passion. I can spend hours working on my campaign, theorycrafting, worldbuilding, and crafting possible arcs for my players. It is an integral part of the game for me.

Every time I play Baldur’s Gate 3, I can’t help but wonder why I am not working on my campaign instead. The game lacks certain features that I enjoy in a tabletop game, such as the ability to investigate the world at my own pace using skill checks. There are also moments when I wish I could have conversations with a Dungeon Master about my character’s experiences. These shortcomings make me yearn for the real thing.

Tabletop role-playing games offer a more socially and emotionally rewarding experience. They demand performance, execution, listening skills, and empathy. Playing Pathfinder with my community, particularly my local queer and trans community, is an essential part of my social life. The campaigns we play can last far longer than the limited experience Baldur’s Gate 3 offers.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rule system, it feels predictable and unremarkable. As a TTRPG enthusiast, I would be more excited if the game adapted different rule systems, such as World of Darkness or Cypher System. Playing a video game that introduced me to new mechanics could inspire and inform my tabletop campaigns.

As a veteran TTRPG player, Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have the same impact as it might for those who have limited exposure to tabletop games. It does not offer new ways of playing and adjudicating rules in a TTRPG. Therefore, while it is enjoyable, it cannot replace the depth and complexity of the tabletop experience.