CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3: A Surprising Couples’ Game

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3: A Surprising Couples’ Game

After initially dismissing the idea of playing Baldur’s Gate 3, I found myself completely engrossed in the game the week it was released. What caused this sudden change of heart? First, the game’s ability to splatter blood from throwing children shocked me, and second, I discovered that I could play the game alongside my husband.

As someone who hadn’t played many games in over a decade, except for a few exceptions, I often found myself lacking the skill and reflexes necessary to play most games. However, Baldur’s Gate 3’s turn-based mechanics allowed my husband and me to play together without me needing to handle the controls, except for occasional dice rolls. It turns out that Baldur’s Gate 3 is the perfect couples’ game.

Given that my husband and I play Dungeons & Dragons together, we both understand the importance of staying true to our characters. However, we approach Baldur’s Gate 3 differently. While my husband tends to choose what he deems the most reasonable option or overthinks every decision, I am motivated by impulsive choices and my desire to romance certain characters.

Surprisingly, our contrasting play styles have worked in harmony. I often struggle with open-world games due to the overwhelming number of choices, but with my husband leading the way, I can freely contribute to decision-making without feeling overwhelmed. Additionally, he takes care of the logistical tasks, like managing inventory, while I focus on adding humor and spontaneity to our gameplay.

Of course, there are moments of disagreement, such as when he makes a choice without consulting me or accidentally loots a fallen ally, resulting in our party facing dire consequences. Nevertheless, these moments are what make playing together so enjoyable. I refuse to repeat large portions of a game unless necessary, allowing my husband to handle those situations alone while I take a break. Conversely, when the roles are reversed, I stick around to redo battles, finding amusement in experimenting with unconventional tactics.

Playing Baldur’s Gate 3 as a couple has its challenges, but it ultimately enhances the overall experience. Whether it’s collaborating on decision-making or embracing the consequences of our actions, the game brings us closer together in a unique way.

Note: The article has been rewritten and formatted, adhering to the requested guidelines.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Bose to Launch New Headphones and Earbuds in the QuietComfort Line

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Google Working on “Link Your Devices” Feature for Android

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New Nvidia Bundle Offers Overwatch 2: Invasion Bonuses

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Bose to Launch New Headphones and Earbuds in the QuietComfort Line

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Commercial Real Estate

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Graphite Butterfly: Uncovering New Physics in an Ancient Material

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

How Clustering Software is Revolutionizing Data Management and Analysis in the Digital Age

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments