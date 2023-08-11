After initially dismissing the idea of playing Baldur’s Gate 3, I found myself completely engrossed in the game the week it was released. What caused this sudden change of heart? First, the game’s ability to splatter blood from throwing children shocked me, and second, I discovered that I could play the game alongside my husband.

As someone who hadn’t played many games in over a decade, except for a few exceptions, I often found myself lacking the skill and reflexes necessary to play most games. However, Baldur’s Gate 3’s turn-based mechanics allowed my husband and me to play together without me needing to handle the controls, except for occasional dice rolls. It turns out that Baldur’s Gate 3 is the perfect couples’ game.

Given that my husband and I play Dungeons & Dragons together, we both understand the importance of staying true to our characters. However, we approach Baldur’s Gate 3 differently. While my husband tends to choose what he deems the most reasonable option or overthinks every decision, I am motivated by impulsive choices and my desire to romance certain characters.

Surprisingly, our contrasting play styles have worked in harmony. I often struggle with open-world games due to the overwhelming number of choices, but with my husband leading the way, I can freely contribute to decision-making without feeling overwhelmed. Additionally, he takes care of the logistical tasks, like managing inventory, while I focus on adding humor and spontaneity to our gameplay.

Of course, there are moments of disagreement, such as when he makes a choice without consulting me or accidentally loots a fallen ally, resulting in our party facing dire consequences. Nevertheless, these moments are what make playing together so enjoyable. I refuse to repeat large portions of a game unless necessary, allowing my husband to handle those situations alone while I take a break. Conversely, when the roles are reversed, I stick around to redo battles, finding amusement in experimenting with unconventional tactics.

Playing Baldur’s Gate 3 as a couple has its challenges, but it ultimately enhances the overall experience. Whether it’s collaborating on decision-making or embracing the consequences of our actions, the game brings us closer together in a unique way.

Note: The article has been rewritten and formatted, adhering to the requested guidelines.