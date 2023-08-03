CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Game Informer Show: Reviewing Baldur’s Gate 3 and Previewing Palia

Aug 3, 2023
In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, guest Kenneth Shepard joins the hosts to discuss why Baldur’s Gate 3 is considered one of the best RPGs of 2023. Despite still working their way through the massive game, they highlight its impressive features and gameplay.

Additionally, Marcus shares his experiences with Viewfinder, a puzzle-solving game, and provides preview impressions of Palia. Palia is described as an MMO-like life simulation game that is currently in closed beta.

The Game Informer Show is a popular gaming podcast that covers the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Hosted by Alex Van Aken, the show features discussions about favorite games with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from the industry.

If you’re interested in listening to The Game Informer Show, you can find it on various podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Editing for this episode of The Game Informer Show was carried out by Matt Storm, a freelance audio editor with extensive experience in podcast hosting and production. Matt hosts several shows, including the “Fun” And Games Podcast and Reignite, a podcast dedicated to BioWare games.

The episode includes timestamps that allow listeners to jump to specific points of discussion. The timestamps are as follows:

– Intro
– Talent Show Update
– Kenneth Shepard Re-Introduction
– Baldur’s Gate III
– Palia
– Viewfinder
– Housekeeping

Overall, this episode offers insights into Baldur’s Gate 3 and Palia, providing listeners with a comprehensive review and preview of these highly-anticipated games.

