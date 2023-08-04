Baldur’s Gate 3 Enjoys Second Biggest Steam Launch of 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3, a highly anticipated RPG that has been in early access for years, was officially released on Steam last Thursday. According to independent Steam tracker SteamDB, the game had a peak concurrent player count of 427,000, making it the second biggest Steam launch of 2023 so far.

Although impressive, Baldur’s Gate 3 still falls short of the biggest Steam release of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, which had a peak concurrent player count of 879,308 during its launch period.

Developed by Larian, the same studio that worked on Path of Exile 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers both single-player and multiplayer modes. The game promises a rich narrative with a high level of player freedom, meaningful decision-making, unique companion characters, and memorable combat. The objective is to save Baldur’s Gate in the Forgotten Realms from a malevolent presence.

Collaborating with the Dungeons & Dragons team at Wizards of the Coast, Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on the current mechanics and spells of the popular tabletop role-playing game.

While the game is set to be released on the PS5 next month, the Xbox version may not be available until 2024. Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing, hinted on Twitter that technical issues related to launching the game on Microsoft’s Xbox platform may take some time to resolve. He mentioned that the team is working hard to achieve seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on the Series S console and hopes to provide an update by the end of the year.