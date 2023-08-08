Baldur’s Gate 3 Interactive Map: Navigate Your Journey

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game filled with intricate detail, offering a multitude of dialogue options, characters, classes, and quests. As players embark on their unique journeys, discoveries await at every turn, with the outcome often hinging on the roll of a dice. To assist in plotting your destiny, IGN has created an interactive map for Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The comprehensive Baldur’s Gate 3 map is continually updated to include the locations of items, chests, enemies, NPCs, and more throughout the prologue and Act 1. Navigating your way through the game becomes easier with this valuable resource. Additionally, IGN’s Baldur’s Gate 3 walkthrough provides quest guides and detailed information to supplement your adventure.

Currently, the interactive map focuses on the Prologue and Act 1, featuring the Nautiloid map, as well as the Wilderness and Underdark maps. The Nautiloid map, although small, offers various items, a unique weapon, and the possibility of encountering three potential party members.

In the Wilderness and Underdark maps, Act 1 unfolds, presenting a significantly larger area to explore. With over 60 chests, 30 secrets, and a plethora of items hidden across the map, there is much to uncover. Navigating the challenging Underdark region, particularly in your quest to reach Moonrise Towers, can prove tricky.

Stay tuned for upcoming updates, as IGN is actively working on providing detailed maps for Act 2 and 3 in Baldur’s Gate 3. This page will be continually updated with the latest map additions.

If you’re new to the game, IGN’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide offers valuable quest walkthroughs, tips, and useful advice to overcome any obstacles you may encounter on your journey. Additionally, a convenient character-building guide is available to assist in selecting the right class and race for your character.