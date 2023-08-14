A Skyrim Mod Adds the “Eldritch Blast” Cantrip from Baldur’s Gate 3

A modder has created a mod for Skyrim Special Edition that adds the popular “Eldritch Blast” cantrip from Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dungeons & Dragons. The mod, created by Shepiao, brings the Warlock spell into Skyrim and gives it the power of the Unrelenting Force dragon shout.

The mod allows Skyrim’s Dragonborn to use the Eldritch Blast cantrip, which is known for its knockback effect. Similar to Baldur’s Gate 3, the mod’s Eldritch Blast scales as the player’s character becomes stronger. Players start with one beam and gain additional beams at levels 10 and 20.

The Eldritch Blast cantrip is seen as a great addition to Skyrim due to its usefulness and game design. Warlocks in Dungeons & Dragons are known for primarily using this cantrip, as they have limited spell slots compared to other spellcasting classes. Eldritch Blast, being a cantrip, doesn’t require a spell slot to cast, making it a practical choice for Warlocks.

In addition to being a balanced and ranged attack, Eldritch Blast also deals 1d10 force damage per beam, making it a strong offensive option. The mod is designed for fun and adds an exciting element to Skyrim’s gameplay.

The addition of the Eldritch Blast mod to Skyrim is a testament to the impact Baldur’s Gate 3 has had on players. From inspiring mods to encouraging players to explore tabletop Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 has made a significant mark in the gaming community.