Baldur’s Gate 3 Introduces Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends

Larian Studios has heard the pleas of co-op players struggling with logistics in their Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign and introduced a new mechanic called Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends. Withers, a mysterious NPC in the game, offers services such as reviving companions, respecing classes and abilities, and summoning Hirelings for a fee of 100 gold pieces. Players can find Withers in the Dank Crypt or at their camp when one of their characters dies.

Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends is a new feature introduced in Patch 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. It allows players to continue playing in a co-op campaign without waiting for the original party members. According to Larian Studios, this peculiar piece of paranormia is a solution to the frustration caused by offline friends disrupting the party. Unwanted party members can be placed in the wardrobe, out of sight and mind until co-operation continues.

To use Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, players need to dismiss their friends’ avatars by interacting with their offline characters and sending them to their camp. The wardrobe can be found next to Withers at the campsite, adorned with skulls and skeletons. By interacting with the wardrobe, players can bring back their friends’ characters, who will automatically appear and gain some of the XP earned while they were dismissed.

Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends provides a convenient solution for co-op players in Baldur’s Gate 3 who want to continue their campaign without the logistical challenges of coordinating party members. It allows players to seamlessly reunite their party and enjoy the game together.