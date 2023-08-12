How to Save Duke Ravengard and the Gondians in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Grand Duke quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an important part of the game’s campaign. Throughout the game, you will learn that Duke Ravengard has been constantly moved to different locations, making it difficult to save him. However, in the game’s third act, you finally have the opportunity to rescue him.

To save Duke Ravengard and the Gondians, you must first ensure that Wyll survives and remains in your group, as he is Duke Ravengard’s son. Here are the steps we took during our playthrough:

Act 1: We saved the Tieflings in the Druid Grove. If you choose to massacre them instead, Wyll will leave your group.

Act 2: We rescued Zariel’s Asset (Mizora) in the Mind Flayer Colony. If she dies, Wyll will be taken to Avernus.

Act 3: Mizora offers you a choice. We were able to romance her and chose the option that kept Duke Ravengard alive. You can choose differently, but our guide can help you locate the prison.

After reaching Wyrm’s Fortress in Act 3, you will attend Lord Gortash’s proclamation as the Archduke of Baldur’s Gate. Wyll finally sees his father, but fighting Gortash is not recommended. After the proclamation, Ravengard will ask for your help as he is being controlled by an Illithid Tadpole. Mizora will present you with a choice – save Wyll and let Ravengard die or save Ravengard and let Mizora claim Wyll’s soul.

We chose to save Duke Ravengard, and Mizora provided us with the location of the prison. The next step is to reach Flymm’s Cargo in the Lower City. Climb the rooftops to lockpick the balcony door, defeat the enemies, and speak to Redhammer the Deviser. He will take you to the Iron Throne underwater prison.

Once at the prison, you have six turns to explore and save Duke Ravengard and the other prisoners before the prison gets destroyed. Use spells, scrolls, and abilities to enhance your movement and speed. Interact with the cells to free Gondians who can aid you in the upcoming battle against Gortash. Duke Ravengard is located in one of the cells in the eastern area, and if you accepted Mizora’s proposal, she will help him reach safety quickly.

Also, rescue Omeluum, the friendly Mind Flayer, located in the southeastern section. Be mindful of the turns and ensure all characters reach the docking bay in time for their survival. Characters who do not make it in time can be revived by talking to Withers in your camp.

Remember, this information contains spoilers, but by following these steps, you can successfully save Duke Ravengard and the Gondians in Baldur’s Gate 3.