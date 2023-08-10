Romancing Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3

Romances in Baldur’s Gate 3 range from heartfelt to downright strange. One such romance involves Mizora, a cambion who is similar to a succubus and forges pacts like a devil. To experience this romance, follow our guide.

To begin the Mizora romance, make sure both Mizora and Wyll remain alive throughout the game. The romantic option only becomes available in Act 3. Since Mizora is not a companion, there is no approval system specific to her.

In our playthrough, Shadowheart was our main love interest, and she was fine with the outcome of the romance. It’s possible that having high approval with Shadowheart allows for “sharing” the main character. However, we cannot confirm the reactions of other companions, such as Lae’zel or Astarion.

If Wyll is your main love interest, his reaction to the romance will be disapproval, but it won’t end your relationship with him automatically. This scenario has not been fully confirmed.

To start the Mizora romance, follow these decisions:

Act 1: Save the Tiefling refugees in the Druid Grove. If you kill them, Wyll permanently leaves your party.

Act 2: Help Mizora find Zariel’s Asset in Moonrise Towers. Mizora is trapped in a pod in the Mind Flayer Colony. Free her by choosing the Strength or “unleash” options.

Act 3: Talk to Mizora after reaching Wyrm’s Rock Fortress. Ensure Mizora is saved in the Mind Flayer Colony.

The love scene with Mizora, called “The Flavors of Hell,” involves important dialogue choices:

When conversing with Mizora in camp, choose: “Sounds delicious. What are you suggesting?”

Accept Mizora’s proposition and do a long rest. Your character will be held inside a demonic circle at night.

Choose: “Bask in the powerful sensations,” followed by: “I’m ready,” or “Sigh and brace yourself.”

You can then choose to “Gorge on the river” or “Take a tentative sip.”

The next dialogue choices involve different realms and lands of hell, such as Dis, Minauros, Phlegetos, Stygia, Malbolge, Maladomini, Cania, and Nessus. These locations are described to your character, accompanied by visual effects.

Lastly, Mizora will strip and approach you. You can choose to “Step into Mizora’s outstretched wings,” causing the two of you to float in an embrace.

The morning after, Mizora will discuss what happened. If you already have a lover, they may voice their disapproval. However, in our playthrough, the romance with Mizora did not end our main character’s relationship with Shadowheart. Wyll disapproves of the actions, but it didn’t lead him to leave the group. Any long-term consequences are still uncertain.

Baldur's Gate 3 offers many activities and secrets, providing countless hours of gameplay.