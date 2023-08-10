How to Recruit Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, recruiting Minsc as a companion happens during the game’s third act. To progress in the campaign, you need to recruit and keep Jaheira alive in Act 2. Once in Act 3, she will give you The High Harper companion quest. As you advance, complete the necessary objectives such as encountering the Harper traitors and entering the Counting House Vault.

During your search for Orin the Red in the Lower City’s sewers, you will come across the Abandoned Cistern puzzle. To solve this puzzle, you need to raise both the water and temperature to their optimal levels. Make sure to have a backup save before attempting this puzzle.

To recruit Minsc, you must successfully time your clicks when interacting with the water and temperature valves to open the sluice gate in the puzzle. Be careful not to let the water and temperature controls reach their maximum level, as they can cause damage to your characters.

After solving the puzzle, you will have to battle Minsc and his cohorts in the sewers. The goal is to incapacitate Minsc with a non-lethal attack as your final blow, using a melee weapon or unarmed attacks. It is important not to kill Minsc with normal attacks or spells, as this will result in Jaheira leaving your party.

Once you have incapacitated Minsc, a dialogue sequence will occur where Jaheira wants to save him, but the Emperor Mindflayer thinks he will disrupt your plans due to his chaotic nature. Choose the dialogue responses that support saving Minsc, and the Emperor Mindflayer will shield Minsc’s mind from the Absolute’s control. Minsc will then start bashing the cistern walls, and you can follow him and meet his hamster Boo. Minsc and Boo will join your party permanently.

Minsc will be reset to level 1 but has enough XP to level up to the cap of level 12. He is a Ranger by default and has proficiencies in most armors and weapons. You can also do a class respec if desired.

That’s how you recruit Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3. Enjoy your adventure with all your companions.