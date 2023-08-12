How to Recruit Jaheira as a Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jaheira is a companion you can recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it requires some effort. While she is not an origin character, you can still get her as a permanent follower halfway through the game. To recruit Jaheira, you need to meet certain requirements and make the right choices.

To begin, you must reach Act 2 and find Jaheira. The fastest way to do this is by going through the Underdark and reaching Last Light Inn. Once you’re there, follow these steps:

1. Speak to Jaheira and then go upstairs to talk to Isobel.

2. Win the fight against the enemies that attack Last Light Inn.

3. If Isobel gets kidnapped, defeat all the enemies and make sure Jaheira stays alive.

4. After the fight, talk to Jaheira and tell her to join you in the fight against Ketheric Thorm.

5. Head to Moonrise Towers, where Jaheira will become your follower.

6. Defeat the enemies on the ground and second floors, and finally defeat Ketheric Thorm on top of Moonrise Towers.

7. Speak to Jaheira after the fight and ask her to join you permanently (you’ll need to defeat the final phase of Ketheric Thorm before you can change party members).

8. Defeat Ketheric Thorm for good and proceed to Baldur’s Gate in Act 3.

9. Jaheira will be at your camp in Act 3 and will be available as a permanent companion.

There are a couple of options to avoid if you want to recruit Jaheira. If you are playing as a Dark Urge character, make sure not to kill Isobel. Additionally, avoid killing Nightsong after completing the Gauntlet of Shar. These choices will prevent you from recruiting Jaheira.

Now that you know how to recruit Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3, make the right decisions and add this powerful druid to your party.