Baldur’s Gate 3 Free Orpheus Quest Guide: How to Complete the Quest

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Free Orpheus quest is a part of the campaign that occurs near the end. It can be a bit confusing because you receive the objective early in Act 3, but there are no clear indications of what to do next. This guide will discuss how to complete the quest and the different outcomes that can be expected.

To start the Free Orpheus quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need an important item called the Orphic Hammer. This item is obtained during your encounter with the Emperor Mind Flayer in the Astral Plane. In this encounter, you will see Orpheus, the Githyanki prince, shackled and unable to be freed at that moment.

To proceed further in the campaign and free Orpheus, you will need to collect the remaining two Netherstones from Orin the Red and Lord Gortash. Once you have obtained these Netherstones, you can proceed to the Morphic Pool located in the northern portion of the Undercity Ruins. It’s important to note that this point marks a no return, and you won’t be able to change your party for some time.

There are two ways to obtain the Orphic Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3. The first option is to make a deal with Raphael and promise to give him the Crown of Karsus in exchange for the hammer. This choice binds you to a pact. The second option is to explore the House of Hope in Avernus and defeat Raphael in his own realm to obtain the hammer.

If you don’t have the Orphic Hammer, there are several outcomes for the Free Orpheus quest. One option is to give the Netherstones to the Emperor, who is already a Mind Flayer. He will eat Orpheus’ brain to gain more power and act as a follower in your squad. Another option involves Karlach, one of your party members, becoming a Mind Flayer instead. In this case, she will consume Orpheus’ brain for power.

If you have the Orphic Hammer, alternative options are available for the Free Orpheus quest. The Emperor will leave to join the forces of the Netherbrain if you insist on freeing Orpheus. Lae’zel will encourage you to use the hammer to save Orpheus. Lastly, you can choose whether Orpheus remains a Githyanki or turns into a Mind Flayer.

Once Orpheus is freed, he will act as a follower in your squad. It’s important to note that there may be some bugs encountered during this quest, such as incorrect dialogue options regarding the status of certain characters.

With this information, you can now complete the Baldur’s Gate 3 Free Orpheus quest and experience the different outcomes based on your choices.