How to Find and Recruit Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the valuable characters you can recruit is named Withers. Withers is not only capable of reviving fallen allies, but he can also help you rebuild your character and hire additional assistance for your journey. Let’s explore where to find him, how to recruit him, and the benefits of having him in your group.

To find Withers, you can head to the ruins northeast of the crashed Illithid ship, just north of the Overgrown Ruins waypoint. There are three paths you can take to reach him. The first option is to enter the Dank Crypt by shooting the rope holding up a “Foundation Block” above a crack and hole in the ground. From there, go west into a hall, then through a doorway to a room with an altar and statue. Proceed through the door to reach the Crypt.

The second option involves speaking to the thieves on the north side of the ruins to gain access. Take two left turns and then a right through a doorway until you reach the room with the altar and statue. Go through the door on the west side to find Withers.

Alternatively, you can go to the northeast side of the ruins, climb down some vines, and continue until you find a hatch. Taking the hatch will lead you to the Dank Crypt.

Once you reach the northmost section of the Dank Crypt, find a button at the top of the stairs on the left side. Press it, and be prepared to fight some enemies. After dealing with the foes, enter the room at the far north of the chamber, interact with the coffin, and have a conversation with Withers. It’s important to keep the conversation positive and avoid attacking him to convince him to join your group.

If you fail to recruit Withers initially, he may randomly show up at your camp later on. However, it’s wise to recruit him as soon as possible due to his usefulness.

The main advantage of having Withers is his ability to revive fallen party members for a fee of 100 gold. Additionally, you can pay him 200 gold to change your class or respec your character, or 100 gold to summon hirelings of any class to join you. These abilities are especially valuable early on, as they allow you to troubleshoot difficult situations and adjust your party composition with ease.