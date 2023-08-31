CityLife

Baldur's Gate 3: How to Find and Defeat Cazador Szarr

Aug 31, 2023
In the third act of Baldur’s Gate 3, players have the opportunity to encounter and defeat the vampiric Cazador Szarr. While the quest line is optional, completing it offers rewards both in terms of improved combat potential and the development of the relationship with companion Astarion. Here are the steps to find and defeat Cazador Szarr.

The first step is to locate the entrance to Cazador’s Palace in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. Head to the Lower City Central Wall waypoint and find the door labeled Szarr Palace South Tower. Follow the corridors filled with Vampire Spawn until you reach the palace.

Once inside the palace, you will come across a Sinister Door that requires the Kozakuran Dictionary and Szarr Family Ring to unlock. The Dictionary can be found in a dresser, while the Ring is in a room protected by a skeleton named Godey. Retrieve both items and unlock the Sinister Door.

Beyond the door, you will face a horde of werewolves and bats. Use spells with wide blast radiuses or multi-attacks to overcome this encounter. Afterward, unlock the door in the ballroom and head downstairs where you will confront Cazador Szarr and his minions.

To gain an advantage in the battle, leave Astarion outside the conversation bubble, preventing Cazador from starting a healing ritual. Alternatively, approach the circle without Astarion and convince Cazador that you will bring him your companion, enabling you to attack with advantage.

During the battle, use high-powered spells and focus on attacking Cazador’s Mist Form. Spread your attacks across multiple enemies to ensure that every enemy is killed. Recommended spells include Fireball, Cloud of Daggers, Wall of Fire, Chain Lightning, and Shatter.

Once Cazador is defeated, approach the nearby coffin. You will have the option to allow Astarion to become the Vampire Ascendant, granting him increased power and a new ability to drain enemies for health. Alternatively, you can convince him not to go through with the ritual, resulting in minimal consequences.

With these tips, players should have an easier time tracking down and defeating Cazador Szarr and his horde of minions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Definitions:
– Vampire Spawn: Vampire spawn are the lesser creatures of the vampire world. They are created by a vampire draining the life from a mortal.
– Mist Form: A vampire’s ability to transform into a cloud of mist, allowing them to move swiftly and pass through small openings.
– Vampire Ascendant: A powerful vampire who has gained higher status and increased abilities within vampire society.

Source: Baldur’s Gate 3 (no URL provided)

