How to Destroy Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3, there are numerous hidden areas and passages waiting to be discovered. Many of these secrets are concealed behind Cracked Walls, which can be identified by hovering over them or performing a Perception check.

However, destroying these Cracked Walls is no easy task and can prove to be quite challenging if not approached correctly. These walls possess significant durability and can become a major obstacle for adventurers. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to demolish Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3 are typically made of stone and serve as a barrier to hidden treasures or pathways. By hovering over them, players can view the wall’s health bar and nameplate, and even assess their resistances through detailed examination.

These Cracked Walls are highly resistant to elemental effects, as well as piercing or slashing attacks. Therefore, a different approach is required to overcome their resilience.

To break these formidable barriers, players must employ special magic, bludgeoning weapons, or even bombs. The following weapons and spells are known to be effective against Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Weapons:

– Mauls

– Maces

– Hammers

Spells:

– Eldritch Blast

– Magic Missile

– Sacred Flame

– Guiding Bolt

By utilizing these specific tools, adventurers can destroy Cracked Walls and reveal the hidden treasures beyond. It is essential to come equipped with the right weapons and spells to ensure a successful breakthrough.

In conclusion, Cracked Walls may present a daunting challenge in Baldur’s Gate 3, but with the right strategy and arsenal, they can be conquered. Use bludgeoning weapons or specific spells to demolish these barriers and uncover the secrets that lie beyond.