How to Beat Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ketheric Thorm is one of the bosses you need to defeat in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is a necromancer who has complete control over death, making him nearly impossible to kill. In this guide, we will discuss how you can defeat Ketheric Thorm and provide details for each encounter.

To reach the Ketheric Thorm boss fight, you need to complete several tasks. One of these tasks involves recruiting Jaheira, who will become a companion that you can control manually. However, you cannot dismiss or replace her until you have defeated Thorm.

The battle against the Cult of the Absolute takes place in a large area leading to the tower’s interior. You will face numerous cultists and several archers on wooden beams. It is recommended to use area-of-effect spells like Ice Storm, Fireball, and Guardian of Faith to hit multiple enemies.

Upon reaching the top of the tower, you will begin the first phase of the Ketheric Thorm boss fight. Thorm is accompanied by a skeleton dog, another cultist, and several Necrolites. He casts Incubate Death, which spawns a Necrolite on the next turn. Thorm also has the ability to knock down characters who hit him in melee.

Once you bring Thorm down to 40% HP, a cutscene will trigger. The Nightsong, who has been assisting you, will be attacked by a giant tentacle and dragged away. Thorm will escape, and you need to chase after him.

There is a Mind Flayer Colony underneath the tower, where you will encounter Mind Flayers and various NPCs. Make sure to explore, battle, and loot as you see fit. Eventually, you will reach an elevator that takes you to the inner chamber, where you will confront Thorm once again.

In the second phase of the boss fight, the Nightsong is chained in the arena. Free her quickly to have her help you in the battle. You will also have to contend with Mind Flayers and Thorm’s Incubate Death ability, which spawns additional Necrolites. The key is to deal as much damage as possible to Thorm while managing the constant spawning of enemies.

Once you deplete Thorm’s HP, he is not done yet. He is the Chosen of Myrkul, the God of Death, so the fight is not over until he is completely defeated.

Remember to strategize, use your abilities wisely, and make good use of your companions to overcome the challenges posed by Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3. Good luck!