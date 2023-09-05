Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find and Defeat Cazador Szarr

In the third act of Baldur’s Gate 3, players will come across the vampiric Cazador Szarr, an optional boss battle with great rewards. To find Cazador Szarr, players must track down the entrance to Cazador’s Palace in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. The entrance, called Szarr Palace South Tower, can be found by heading to the Lower City Central Wall waypoint and going up the nearby rampart.

Once inside the palace, players will encounter a Sinister Door that requires the Kozakuran Dictionary and Szarr Family Ring to unlock. The Dictionary can be found in a dresser in one room on the left, while the Ring is in another room down the corridor on the right, guarded by a weak skeleton. Grab both items and return to the Sinister Door to unlock it.

After unlocking the door, players will have to battle a horde of werewolves and bats, but this is not the real fight with Cazador Szarr. Players should save their higher-powered spells for later encounters. Once the werewolves and bats are dealt with, unlock the door on the right side of the palace ballroom and head downstairs via the elevator platform.

To have the best chances of defeating Cazador Szarr, players should leave Astarion outside the conversation bubble and approach Cazador on their own. This prevents Cazador from starting a ritual that grants him extra healing every turn. Players can also convince Cazador to attack without Astarion’s presence by passing a Deception check, gaining an advantage in the battle.

During the fight, players should use high-powered spells with big blast radiuses to catch Cazador’s Mist Form. Spells like Fireball, Cloud of Daggers, Wall of Fire, Chain Lightning, and Shatter are recommended. Every enemy must be killed to complete the encounter.

After defeating Cazador Szarr, players have the option to allow Astarion to become the Vampire Ascendant. This decision grants Astarion stronger attacks and the ability to drain enemies for health, but he may become more power-hungry. Interrupting the ritual will result in Astarion attacking the player.

The outcome of the encounter and the decision regarding Astarion is up to the player. With these tips, players should have an easier time facing Cazador Szarr and his horde of minions.

Source: Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios