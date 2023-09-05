Baldur’s Gate 3: September 5 Hotfix 5 Patch Notes

The latest update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has arrived, bringing with it bug fixes, improvements to dialogue and gameplay, and support for multiplayer. Hotfix 5, released on September 5, focuses primarily on addressing issues in multiplayer, enhancing the overall flow of the game, and making changes to the dialogue options with the character Minthara. Spoiler alert: there are some spoilers ahead!

One of the notable fixes in this update is a bug that prevented players from accessing certain lines of dialogue with Minthara. Additionally, some crashes and blockers have been resolved, including one that would prevent players from talking to NPCs or party members because the game mistakenly believed they were still in a dialogue. Another crash that occurred when distant characters approached the party has also been fixed.

On the performance front, a memory leak issue stemming from the creation and destruction of objects has been addressed. This should help improve overall game performance and stability.

In terms of multiplayer, various improvements have been made. For example, there is now better performance when cycling through Character Sheet tabs in split-screen mode. Issues with split-screen not functioning correctly when a client with split-screen already enabled joins a multiplayer game have also been addressed. The update also ensures that dismissed avatars in Withers’ Wardrobe show up properly when the host is at camp and looking inside the wardrobe.

Other fixes include the retention of Approval Ratings for trader NPCs after they have been dismissed, resolving an issue where the Emperor would not die outside of combat, fixing a problem that prevented players from talking to Minthara at camp if she had been dismissed outside of camp, and ensuring Level Up works as expected during game saves.

There are also several UI fixes, such as text no longer being cut off in tutorial pop-up titles and button prompts no longer being cut off on the Multiplayer Settings screen in split-screen mode.

Overall, this hotfix aims to not only address various bugs and crashes but also improve the gameplay experience for players. If you want to join the discussion about the update, head over to the official Steam announcement. Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC, Mac, and will soon be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Sources:

Baldur’s Gate 3: September 5 Hotfix 5 Update Patch Notes