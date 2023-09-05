CityLife

Larian Studios Releases Hotfix 5 for Baldur’s Gate 3, Addresses Bugs and Improvements

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 5, 2023
Larian Studios has recently released Hotfix 5 for their popular game Baldur’s Gate 3. This update focuses on addressing bugs and making improvements to enhance the overall gaming experience. One of the main changes in this hotfix is the treatment of the companion character Minthara.

Minthara, known as an “evil” companion option, was receiving mixed reviews from players who found her story to be underwhelming. Larian Studios acknowledged the feedback and revealed that many of the issues were due to a bug that prevented 1,500 lines of Minthara’s dialogue from being accessible. Hotfix 5 resolves this bug, restoring all of Minthara’s lines and allowing players to have the full intended experience while traveling with her. Additionally, comments about Minthara from other companions have also been restored.

In addition to the Minthara bug, Hotfix 5 includes various technical fixes, specifically for the recently released PlayStation 5 version of the game. These fixes address issues such as crashes, dialogue interruptions, graphical issues, and performance improvements.

Some notable fixes in Hotfix 5 include resolving a bug that caused players to be locked out of Minthara’s dialogue, fixing crashes that occurred when certain characters approached the player’s party, and addressing crashes related to the PS5 audio and onscreen keyboard. The update also improves multiplayer performance, UI issues, and gameplay flow.

Larian Studios has been proactive and transparent in addressing issues and feedback from players. They have consistently released updates and patches to improve the game since its PC launch. With Hotfix 5, the developers have taken another step towards providing a smoother and more immersive gaming experience for the Baldur’s Gate 3 community.

