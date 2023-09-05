Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives Hotfix #5 Resolving Game-Breaking Bugs and Romance Blocker

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has recently been plagued with various bugs since its release. However, the team at Larian have been actively working to address these issues by releasing several patches. The most recent update, hotfix #5, has just been launched and aims to resolve numerous game-breaking bugs and a specific romance blocker.

One of the notable fixes mentioned in the patch notes is the resolution of a bug that blocked access to certain lines of dialogue involving the character Minthara. This bug prevented players from progressing their relationship with Minthara into Act 3, whether as a romantic partner or simply learning more about their backstory. Additionally, other party members will now correctly comment on the evolving relationship with Minthara.

Furthermore, several other blockers have been resolved, including the inability to interact with NPCs, crashes when faraway characters approach, and crashes caused by fleeing after a guard summons a creature that remains alive.

The hotfix also includes improvements in multiplayer performance, various UI enhancements, gameplay tweaks, and even the addition of nipple covers for a specific character when the nudity filter is enabled.

It is important to note that this hotfix, while significant, is separate from the game’s second major update, which was released just last week. Among other fixes, the previous update expanded the epilogue for the character Karlach.

In conclusion, Larian Studios has continued to demonstrate their commitment to resolving the issues in Baldur’s Gate 3 by releasing hotfixes and updates. Players can expect an improved gaming experience with the latest hotfix addressing game-breaking bugs and enhancing romance options.

