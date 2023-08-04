Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Fixes Over 150 Bugs and Issues

The first major update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, addressing more than 150 bugs and issues. The update brings the game up to version 4.1.1.3624901.

Some of the key fixes include resolving dialogue issues, fixing crashes related to cinematic dialogues, and addressing problems with game saves. Larian Studios has temporarily disabled cross-save functionality to solve the issue with game loads and saves.

Crashes and blockers have been addressed with fixes for getting stuck in dialogue, player character states not updating properly after death, and crashes when loading savegames. Other fixes include addressing potential crashes when switching races or classes in character creation, and solving issues with the game’s physics and dice rolling mechanics.

Improvements have also been made to the multiplayer experience, ensuring that players join cinematic dialogues correctly and fixing issues that caused players to get stuck when trying to join a dialogue while someone else was already in it.

Various UI fixes have been implemented, including improvements to cinematic dialogues, character model updates, and fixes for audio issues. The update also addresses a range of cinematic problems, such as characters looking in the wrong direction, camera and lighting issues, and clipping of character models.

Overall, the update aims to improve the gameplay experience by addressing a wide range of bugs and issues that players have encountered. With the game’s growing popularity and a dedicated development team, players can look forward to further updates and improvements in the future.