Baldur’s Gate 3 Breaks Record with Over 60,000 Concurrent Players

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 players are making a strong effort to increase the game’s popularity on the Steam concurrent player chart. This past weekend, they surpassed their previous record by over 60,000 players.

Despite facing review bombing, Baldur’s Gate 3 has continued to exceed developer expectations since its stellar launch. Now, nearly two weeks after its release, the player count is still growing.

The game’s community initially aimed to break 1 million concurrent players after Baldur’s Gate 3 reached the 9th spot on Steam’s top 10 concurrent players of all time chart. Although the game has not yet reached a million players, it recently surpassed its previous record of 814,666. The peak player count currently stands at 875,343, and players are determined to climb even higher on the chart.

Currently in 9th place, Baldur’s Gate 3 is less than 4,000 concurrent players away from surpassing Hogwarts Legacy and claiming the 8th position. Fans on Reddit have shown their enthusiasm for continuing to push the game up the ranks, urging each other on in their pursuit.

Players have praised Larian Studios for their dedication to Baldur’s Gate 3, stating that the game’s success is well-deserved. The significant increase in player count is seen as an impressive achievement, with a D&D game coming close to surpassing a popular franchise like Harry Potter.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are preparing for another push this coming weekend, as they aim for even higher numbers. The game has already garnered many accolades, with some players even considering it their personal Game of the Year.

Although 2023 still has highly anticipated releases on the horizon, such as Starfield, Armored Core 6, and Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven to be a tough contender in terms of success and positive reception. The community’s collective effort to reach 1 million concurrent players may solidify its standing as an exceptional game.

