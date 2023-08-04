Dungeons & Dragons’ Baldur’s Gate 3 EULA Contains a Mysterious Pact Against Dealing with Eldritch Beings

Players diving into the highly anticipated RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 may come across a peculiar surprise in the game’s End User License Agreement (EULA). Section 5 of the EULA, titled “Our Cursed Pact,” warns players to be cautious before entering into a deal with creatures of Fey, Infernal, or Eldritch origin. The developer, Larian, reserves the right to sever ties with users and seek remedy from the Morninglord, a neutral good god in the Forgotten Realms.

The inclusion of this pact in the EULA has sparked speculation about its significance in the game’s storyline. It seems to hint at events players may encounter during their gameplay. Unlike other controversial elements in video games, such as romance options, the pact has generated excitement among players.

Interestingly, the entire document refers to itself as a “Pact,” which is a more fitting term for a binding legal agreement. However, the EULA excludes Section 5 when discussing the governance of the agreement, which limits the potential legal repercussions for breaking the pact.

This is not the first time Larian has added an intriguing element to their EULA. In the early access release of Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2020, an EULA notice mentioned a bardic quest. Accepting the “pact” meant players agreed to submit a recording of a creative performance expressing their interest in the Forgotten Realms. Those who completed the quest would be recognized as founding members of the “Guild of Great Genius.”

While it remains to be seen if any players have completed this quest, there is hope that Larian may share some of these creative expressions in the future. As players explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, they will have to decide whether to abide by the terms of the pact and avoid dealing with otherworldly beings or face the consequences set forth by Larian and the Morninglord.