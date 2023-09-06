Baldur’s Gate 3 Attracts New Audiences to RPGs with Cinematic Presentation

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios and released recently, has been successful in drawing in new players to the RPG genre, according to Larian CEO Sven Vincke. In an interview with D&D advocate and YouTuber Todd Kenreck, Vincke expressed his hope that the game would appeal to those who may have been turned off by the complexity of RPGs. He believed that by presenting the game in a more accessible and visually appealing manner, it would attract a wider audience.

Vincke emphasized the importance of creating a AAA presentation for Baldur’s Gate 3, which includes movie-style cinematics and high production values. He aimed to bring in players who were not familiar with RPG gameplay and may have been put off by the many systems and screens involved. The goal was to introduce them to a new and enjoyable experience.

The CEO credited the game’s expanded following to its cinematic presentation and mentioned that turn-based gaming is not as niche as some might think. Vincke debunked the notion that turn-based games are only popular among a specific audience, pointing out that many popular mobile games are turn-based. While he did not provide statistics to support his claim, this revelation challenges the perception that turn-based gameplay is limited in its appeal.

One of the key achievements of Baldur’s Gate 3, according to Vincke, is its ability to blend complex choices and consequences with intuitive cinematic presentation. The game incorporates dice rolls during dialogue skill checks, and initially, there were concerns that this feature might intimidate newcomers. However, it was found that the inclusion of dice rolls added to the cinematic experience and gave players a sense of control.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3’s success in attracting new players to RPGs can be attributed to its accessible presentation, visually appealing cinematics, and the integration of traditional RPG elements in an intuitive manner. It remains to be seen whether other RPG developers will recognize the game’s potential legacy, and if players can indeed play the entire game as a cheese.

