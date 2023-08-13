Baldur’s Gate 3 Stats Show Strong Performance on Steam

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has been gaining significant traction since its release. Recent statistics reveal that the expansive RPG game has not only dominated discussions, but has also captured players’ attention on Steam. In its first weekend alone, players accumulated a total of 1225 years of playtime, propelling the game up the charts on Valve’s platform.

On Sunday, August 6, at approximately 7pm UTC, Baldur’s Gate 3 reached a peak player count of 814,666 concurrent players on Steam. This achievement positions it as the ninth highest peak on the Valve platform. This success has sparked discussions among the community on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page.

One Reddit user, ‘L1teEmUp,’ proposed an ambitious goal: to surpass one million concurrent players on Steam. Achieving this milestone would place the game in an elite club, alongside popular titles such as PUBG Battlegrounds, CSGO, Lost Ark, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. The user called upon all players who already own the game or plan to buy it to log into Steam and play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Saturday, August 12, and if possible, on Sunday, August 13, as well—the day that saw the highest peak number during the previous weekend.

Although this is an admirable effort, it’s likely that players who are already invested in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be participating during those times. However, if you have limited free time but still want to contribute, make an effort to join in during the specified playtimes.

Regardless of whether or not the game reaches the one million concurrent player milestone, it is clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 will continue to make an impact throughout the year and beyond. Larian Studios has already released hotfix 3 for the game and is consistently addressing minor issues to improve the overall experience. As our Baldur’s Gate 3 review affirms, the game is already impressive.

To make the most of your Baldur’s Gate 3 experience, don’t miss out on the best quests by referring to our helpful guides. If you’re new to the game and are unsure of which character class to choose, take a look at our explanation of Baldur’s Gate 3 classes to help you make an informed decision.