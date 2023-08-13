Baldur’s Gate 3 Tops Steam’s Best-Selling Games Chart

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to dominate the best-selling games chart on Steam, despite not breaking any concurrency record this weekend. Developer Larian Studios released hotfix #3, which addressed over 200 bugs, including tweaks to the behavior of Scratch, the dog companion in the game. Scratch can now independently search for nearby treasures without player input. Additionally, the Blue Behir Dice cosmetic, originally intended to be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version, is now available to all players after its existence was discovered by players rummaging through the game files.

Larian Studios also shared some interesting data on player choices made during the game’s opening weekend. Players spent a total of over 10 million hours playing Baldur’s Gate 3, equivalent to over 1225 years of playtime. It was revealed that 93% of players chose to create a customizable protagonist, with the Half-Elf race being the most popular choice and Githyanki the least popular. Paladins were the most chosen class, while Clerics were the least. Among players who chose an Origin character, Gale was the most popular option, and Lae’zel was the least popular.

The data also revealed that players spent approximately 88 years on the Character Creation process, with nearly 10% of players spending at least an hour creating their characters. Other noteworthy statistics include 815K enemies being defeated, 12% of player deaths caused by friendly fire, Scratch receiving over 750K pets, over 1.4 million conversations with corpses through the Speak with Dead spell, and over 2.4 million interactions with animals through the Speak with Animals spell. In terms of romance options, Shadowheart was the most popular, followed by Gale. Additionally, 65% of users chose to defend the Druids’ Grove instead of attacking it.

For players looking to modify their controls, a new WASD mod is available for Baldur’s Gate 3. This mod allows players to change from the default point-and-click movement system to the WASD movement system. Instructions for installing the mod are provided, including editing game settings and utilizing specific files.

Overall, despite not breaking any concurrency records, Baldur’s Gate 3 remains highly popular on Steam.