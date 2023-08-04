Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide: Completing Gauntlet of Shar

There are several dungeons in Baldur’s Gate 3, and one of them is the Gauntlet of Shar. This dungeon is related to Shadowheart’s Daughter of Darkness quest and Astarion’s Pale Elf quest. It is located underground in the Thorm Mausoleum, south of Last Light Inn.

To solve the first puzzle in the Gauntlet of Shar, you need to reach the topmost chamber of the Mausoleum. There, you’ll find a coffin and three murals. Interact with the murals in the order of Splendor, Tragedy, and Infamy to unlock the doorway and ride the elevator to the Gauntlet of Shar proper.

In the initial chamber of the Gauntlet of Shar, you’ll encounter a statue holding an orb. Lower all the lanterns in the side rooms to darken the room. Once the room is completely shrouded in darkness, you’ll see a pattern on the floor. Have one character crouch-walk and avoid the glowing lines to grab the Umbral Gem and unlock the doorway.

The next section of the Gauntlet of Shar leads to a battle against Justiciar undead and Umbral Tremors. Destroy the Umbral Tremors to prevent more undead from spawning. After defeating the enemies, you’ll find a locked room to the north with treasure chests, Balthazar’s lair to the left, and a statue of Shar to the south that grants a buff or penalty depending on a Religion check.

Continuing further, you’ll encounter the demon Orthon in an antechamber. To complete Astarion’s Pale Elf quest, you can try to convince the Orthon to help you by uncovering the trickery in its contract with Raphael. Alternatively, you can defeat it in battle and loot its ashes for an Infernal Iron.

These are the key steps to completing the Gauntlet of Shar dungeon in Baldur’s Gate 3. Make sure to have Shadowheart and Astarion in your party for the quest-related interactions and to deal with the traps in the area.