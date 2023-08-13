Baldur’s Gate 3: Gather Your Allies Quest Guide

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Gather Your Allies quest is an important part of the game, as it determines the characters and factions that will fight alongside you in the final battle. In order to complete this quest, you need to make key decisions throughout the game.

One of the characters you can recruit is Volo the Bard. You can rescue Volo in the Goblin Camp during Act 1 and find him in the Lower City during Act 3. He provides a passive boost to all attack rolls, saving throws, and ability checks.

Another character you can unlock is Halsin. You can rescue him in the Goblin Camp during Act 1 and fully recruit him during Act 2. He offers a passive boost to all ability scores and movement range.

There are also two characters, the Owlbear and Dammon, that can be unlocked together. To unlock them, you need to kill the Mama Owlbear in the cave during Act 1 but spare the Owlbear Cub. Later, in a camp scene, you need to be kind to the Owlbear Cub. These characters can be summoned during combat and provide additional support.

Other characters you can recruit include Barcus Wroot and Wulbren, Florrick, Isobel, Nightsong, Mizora, Bhaal’s Slayer, Ulma and the Gur, Vampire Ascendant Astarion, and Inspector Valeria. Each character has their own unique abilities and benefits in the final battle.

It’s important to note that this is not a complete list and there may be other characters and factions that can be recruited. Additionally, the outcome of some quests may vary and not all paths can be followed up to the finale.

Overall, the Gather Your Allies quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an important part of the game that allows you to recruit characters and factions to fight alongside you in the final battle.