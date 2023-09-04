Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrunner Discovers Dark Trick to Break World Record

A speedrunner and streamer known as ImTaiyl has found a new way to break the world record for completing Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly popular RPG game. While the average player takes around 130 hours to finish the game, ImTaiyl managed to complete it in an astonishingly fast time of three minutes and 57 seconds.

ImTaiyl utilized a combination of abilities from the character Gale, including Enhance Leap and Feather Fall, to move swiftly across the map and skip large sections of Act 1. However, it was a new trick involving the cleric companion Shadowheart that proved to be the key to their success.

The streamer killed Shadowheart and placed her body in a box at the camp. Setting the box on fire activated a sequence of events that allowed ImTaiyl to skip all the way to the end of Act 2. The credits rolled once Gale sacrificed himself by detonating the Netherese Destruction Orb in his chest, resulting in the death of everyone nearby and the transformation of those infected with illithid parasites into mind flayers.

While this ending may not be the most uplifting, it awarded ImTaiyl with the world record. The speedrunner expressed surprise and excitement about their achievement, stating that it had been a long journey and they have no plans to stop their speedrunning endeavors.

Aside from this impressive feat, other speedrunners have also made their mark on Baldur’s Gate 3. Ogam holds the record of 49 minutes and 55 seconds without using Gale, while maeeeeee managed to sleep with a companion character in just two minutes and four seconds, wooing Lae’zel.

In response to fan feedback, Larian Studios, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3, has announced a new ending for the character Karlach. This update aims to provide a more fitting epilogue for her storyline, addressing concerns raised by the player community.

