Larian Studios Adds Tongue-in-Cheek Provision to Baldur’s Gate 3 EULA

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Larian Studios, the game developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has inserted a playful surprise in its end-user license agreement (EULA). In section 5 of the EULA, titled “Additional obligations in Eldritch law,” players agree to refrain from making deals with creatures of Fey, Infernal, or otherwise Eldritch origin. Failure to comply could result in Larian Studios severing all ties with the player and seeking appropriate remedy from the Morninglord.

This provision may be a clever reference to Wyll, a Companion character in the game who faces consequences for disregarding such a warning. Larian Studios has been known for incorporating special elements into their user agreements. In the initial early access release of Baldur’s Gate 3, the EULA presented an additional quest. Players were instructed to submit a recording of a chant, song, text, poem, or interpretative dance expressing their interest in the Forgotten Realms. While it is unclear how many players have completed this quest, Larian Studios has the right to share the submitted recordings on social media.

The incorporation of these unique clauses adds an element of fun and engagement to the player experience. It encourages players to pay attention to the fine print and provides an opportunity for them to showcase their creativity. As the game continues its development, more surprises may await Baldur’s Gate 3 players in the EULA and beyond.

